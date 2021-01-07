Body

Sylvia Sanders

Sylvia Seymour Sanders, 74, of Hartwell, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. She was born in Royston, Ga., to the late Dorsey and Orene Seymour. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Seymour.

Mrs. Sanders played high school basketball in Royston before she met the love of her life, husband Gary Sanders, Sr. on a blind double date. She was a dedicated mother and an avid volunteer with Hospice. She often shared her talents of crochet, needlepoint and sewing with friends. Considered a second mother to many, she was known for her kindness, calming presence and having an abundance of creativity. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church of Hartwell where she was also a part of WMU, one of the largest mission's organization for women in the world.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her children: John Anthony Sanders of Atlanta, Gary Sanders Jr. of Hartwell and Amy Sanders Cunningham (husband Jim) of Seattle, Wash.; her grandchildren: Brittany Sanders Cothran (husband Brad), Katie Christian (husband Joey), Elizabeth Sanders, Grant Cunningham, Claire Cunningham, Benjamin Cunningham, and great-grandchildren: Case Cothran, Cole Cothran, Kayleigh Fleeman, Kaytryn Christian, and AJ Temples.

Mrs. Sanders wished to be cremated and a service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Jason Webb officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice social distancing and masks are required. Her ashes will be placed at a later date with her husband, Gary, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park. Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Sanders' memory to Georgia Hospice & Palliative Care, 829 Fairways Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 or to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.