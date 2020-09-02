Body

Susie Brock

Mrs. Susie Lee Donald Brock, 89, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Born on October 29, 1930 in Townville, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert Clayton Donald and Cecil Mae Brady Donald. Mrs. Brock was retired from Child Services for the State of Georgia and helped at group homes for special-needs ladies. She was also a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Royston.

She is survived by three sons: Stanley Brock, Barry Brock (Kim), and Donald Brock, all of Hartwell; a daughter, Janet Bridges (Tony) of Hartwell; two brothers: Gary Donald (Ruby) of Hartwell and Lloyd Donald (Gail) of Pendleton, S.C.; a sister, Ann D. Alewine (Bob); nine grandchildren: Laurie, James, Porter, Stephen Jr, Shelley, Sheena, Corey, Heather, and Dillan; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Milledge Brock; two sons: Stephen Wayne Brock and Danny Alton Brock; one grandchild, Emily Brock; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Dan Bailey officiating. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lavonia.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.