Susan W. Lee

Susan Wynnette Tolbert Lee, age 51, of Lavonia, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital.

She was born November 22, 1968, in Habersham County, the daughter of Margaret King Tolbert and the late Edwin Malcolm Tolbert, Sr. She previously worked in child care and retail sales. Susan attended Compassion Baptist Church, Carnesville, Ga.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings: Edwin Tolbert, Jr., Vanessa Isbell, Sandra Tolbert, Debra (Freddie) Cagle, Marilyn (Thomas) Jordan, Pam (Rob) Hill, Cindy Holbrook, and Alan (Gina) Tolbert; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 28, in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia with the Rev. Rob Hill and Pastor Wes King officiating. A graveside service followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens - North with Rev. Leon Carson officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: James Dean, Nolan Dean, Colman Hill, Daniel Isbell, Louis Jordan, Easton Rucker, Brandon Tolbert, and Justin Tolbert.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia was in charge of the arrangements.