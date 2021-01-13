Body

Sue Milford Floyd

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Sue Milford Floyd, born Martha Sue Milford, loving mother and granny, passed away at the age of 79. Sue was born in Hart County on April 27, 1941. She was wed to Walton Turner Floyd on December 24, 1960 and together raised two sons, Van and Greg, in their hometown of Hartwell, Ga.

In a world that is in need for kindness, Sue Floyd filled that need. Her soul was as sweet as her pecan pies on Thanksgiving. Her small stature juxtaposed her large heart. Her smile radiated, filling those around her with joy and warmth. And her sweet laugh brought on a contagious reaction at many family gatherings.

Over the years Sue had many jobs, but none greater than taking care of others. She selflessly provided for not only her family, but also brought love and caring to so many other families and friends. You could often find her after a long day of work riding her red snapper, ensuring that a single leaf never fell on the yard. Her work ethic was tireless, even to the end.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Milford and Clara Holbrook Milford; husband, Turner and siblings: Lou Ann Chasteen, Frances Cleveland, Mitchell Milford, Thomas Milford, Alton Milford, Harold Milford and Carey Milford. She is survived by her sons: Walton Van Floyd and wife Cindy and Stanley Greg Floyd and wife Lynn; loving granddaughter, Peyton (Zach) Strickland; brother, Jimmy Milford (Dot) and sister, Doris Agnew. Her family takes comfort in still knowing exactly where she is...with her Lord and Savior.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, at Nancy Hart Memorial Park with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange her services.

