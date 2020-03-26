Sue Carson

Body



Mary Sue (White) Carson, 90, of Carnesville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Hartwell Health & Rehab.

Born February 19, 1930, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Pearl (Fulghum) White. She was a retired textile worker, having worked for many years with Carwood Mfg. and Stone Mfg. She was a member of Compassion Baptist Church and the Oldies but Goodies Seniors. Mrs. Carson was an avid Bible reader and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Telford Carson; brother, George White; and sisters: Madge King and Lorene Hambrick Sorrells.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: David and Annette Carson, Rev. Leon and Linda Carson, and Rev. Dale and Connie Carson; brother and sister-in-law: Charles and Mae White; grandchildren: Kerri and Derek Griffin, Karen and Jon Mitchell, Heather Callaway, Chris Carson, Daniel and Jessica Carson, James and Judith Lea Carson, and Katy Davis; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service in Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery in Carnesville. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Compassion Baptist Church, 10142 Lavonia Road, Carnesville, GA 30521.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.