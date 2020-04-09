Stanley Maxwell

Body



Stanley Herbert Maxwell, 68, of Pulliam Mill Road, Dewy Rose, Ga., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Augusta Medical Center.

He was born August 19, 1951 in Duluth, Ga., to Albert Herbert Maxwell and Jean Stevens Maxwell. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hartwell, Ga., and was a retired elevator mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Hurst Maxwell, son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jade Maxwell of Hartwell; daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Chris Smith of Royston, Ga., Cassie and Johnathon Nichols of Elberton, Ga.; his mother and father, Albert Herbert Maxwell and Jean Stevens Maxwell of Dewy Rose; sister, Ginger Culpepper of Hartwell; brother, Wayne Maxwell of Alabama and grandchildren: Stanley Hunter Maxwell of Hartwell, Levi Smith of Royston and Josie Smith of Royston.

Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held for family and friends at a later date due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials in his memory to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 19 Well Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is in charge of the funeral arrangements.