Shirley Merritt

Shirley Seymour Merritt, 63, of Golfview Drive, Hartwell, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Atlanta, Ga.

Born on July 25, 1957 in Augsburg Germany, she was the daughter of the late Col. Leonard M. Seymour and Betty Ayers Seymour. Mrs. Merritt held associate degrees in both nursing and radiologic technology. She was a registered nurse for Dr. Bhole in Toccoa, Ga. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell.

Survivors include her husband, Tim Merritt; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Merritt of Anderson, S.C.; one sister, Debbie S. Oliver (Charles) of Hartwell; one niece, Gillian Merritt of Greenwood, S.C., two nephews: Dallas Oliver of Buford, Ga., Reed Oliver of Hartwell and one great nephew: Dallas Oliver. Mrs. Merritt was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November, 8, at the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Hugh Kirby and Rev. Carter Tucker officiating.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA. The family is at their respective homes.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.