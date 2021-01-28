Body

Shirley Drescher

Shirley Wallace Drescher, age 87, of Ross Lane in Hartwell went to be with God on Friday, January 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 23, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Howard Wallace and Phyllis Wallace. Shirley was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Shirley loved to sew and garden and was a Master Gardner.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard A. Drescher; children: Sherri L. Drescher of Stockbridge, Ga., Richard A. Drescher, Jr., of Dunwoody, Ga., and Lori Sue Dexter of Hartwell, Ga.; sister, Debbie Greet of Ohio; grandchildren: Amanda and Ryan Drescher and Kelly Jean Dexter. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Howard Wallace.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1009 Benson Street in Hartwell. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Memorial Garden following the service.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange her services.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.