Body

Shelton White

Hayward Shelton White of Bowman, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Shelton was born March 9, 1946, in Hart County, the son of the late Waymon and Lois (Baker) White. He was one of five children. He was educated in the Hart County School System, then joined the U.S. Army.

In the early 70's, he started working with Golden Pantry in management. After several years, he became a supervisor and wound up being over 12 stores. He was in the restaurant business for more than 50 years. He bought Jim's Grill, in Bowman, from his brother almost 38 years ago. He was still working a few hours a week until two weeks before his death. Shelton loved his customers and loved sitting down and talking with them when he could. They were like a big, extended family.

Shelton, known to many people as "Coach", loved sports. He coached Little League Baseball for four years and Youth League Football for five years. After moving to Bowman, he volunteered to be the head coach at Samuel Elbert Christian Academy. He was a huge car enthusiast and an avid dirt track race fan. Another of his loves was animals. He loved his two horses, five goats, and dozen or so cats. Shelton was a Baptist. He was a legendary storyteller. Heaven got even more colorful!

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maudie (Verner) White; son, Chris White; sister-in-law, Beverly White; brothers-in-law: Donald Haygood and Johnny Verner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Mildred Whitaker and Mary Haygood; and brothers: James White and Ralph White.

The funeral service was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 3, at the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia. Burial followed in the Long-Roberts Family Cemetery in Lavonia. Memorials may be made to the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter or the Shriner's Children Hospital.

To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.