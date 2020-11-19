Body

Sheila Coile

Sheila Ann Laviolette Coile, 58, of Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Emory University Medical Center following a 10-month battle with Leukemia.

She was born September 12, 1962 in St. Martinsville, La. to Preston J. Laviolette and the late Betty Jo Daniel Laviolette. Sheila worked with the Hart County School System and was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Coile; children: Jonathon Coile (Carmen) and Tyler Coile. Siblings: Tammy Jones (Joe) of Hartwell, Ga., Audie Laviolette (Joyce) of Hartwell, Jennifer Laviolette of Covington, Ga., Faron Laviolette (Pam) of Hartwell, Shawn Cummins (Scott) of Cookeville, Tenn.; and grandsons: Boone, Tucker and Cooper. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandson, Bodhi Luke Coile.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15, in the Chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with Rev. Wayne Toye and Rev. Cody Haynie officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Garden of Prayer.

The family entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange and conduct services.

