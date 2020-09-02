Body

Sharon Hill

Sharon Llewellyn Hill was born August 7, 1961 to the late Yancey Cade, Sr., and the late Era Cornelius Maxwell. She went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020 at Emory University where she was surrounded by family. She was a faithful member of Rucker's Grove Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary and was on the usher board.

She leaves to cherish loving memories to her husband, George J. Hill; her three children, Nikki G. Hill, Victor P. Hill (Taquia), Vada E. Hill (Myia); grandchildren, Demitrius Oglesby, Viktoria Hill, Ethan Hill, Tray'Rez Hart, Anaveyon Hill, Rexdriquez Hill and Mayan Hill; two great-grands, Andrew and Mason Oglesby; four sisters, Betsy Gaines, Jessie Martin (Jimmy), Joyce Tucker (Bent), Belinda Teasley (Donnie); two brothers, Patrick Maxwell and Henry Smith; mother-in-law, Etta L. Hill; brother-in-law, Tommy Hill (Susan); sisters-in-law, Etta Ruth Banks, Marylin Drake (Barton), Rosalyn Stowers, Francis Hill (Joseph), and Natalie Hill. She was preceded in death by one brother, Yancey Cade, Jr., and one granddaughter, Makayla Hill.

She was self-employed as the director of Hill's Daycare where she provided care to many children. She really loved taking care of kids and always had that "Beautiful" smile that touched everyone that she came across. She also leaves to cherish loving memories to a special aunt, Phyllis Thompson and three close cousins that were more like sisters to her, Bridgett Carter (Joseph), Lydia Shumaker (Larry) and Wanda Gaines, and one "favorite" cousin, Talmadge (Peggy) Maxwell and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Home going services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, from Coile and Hall Funeral Directors Chapel. Burial followed at Rucker's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge.

