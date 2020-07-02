Body

Ruth Bowers

Mrs. Ruth Seymour Sellers Bowers, 91, Anderson, SC, formerly of Hartwell, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, S.C.

Born on December 30, 1928 in Hart County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Joel Martin Seymour and Millie Partain Seymour. Mrs. Bowers met her late husband, B.F. Sellers, in Athens, Ga., while they were both at school in Athens. They were married for 51 years before Mr. Sellers passed away in 2001. She reconnected with a grade school friend at a school reunion and soon married Stewart "Bill" Bowers in 2006. Mrs. Bowers was an executive secretary/assistant for several companies in Atlanta, Ga., until her retirement in 1991 when she and her then husband moved back to Hart County. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes for her three daughters as they grew up as well as making costumes for several theatre groups in Atlanta. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell.

Mrs. Bowers is survived by her husband of 14 years, Stewart "Bill" Bowers; two daughters: Joanna Norris (Gerald) of Auburn, Ga., and Pamela Aydelott (Tommy) of Powell, Tenn.; three step-children: Stewart Bowers (Missie) of Knoxville, Tenn., Deborah McGriffin (Mike), and Paul Bowers (Babs) of Aiken, S.C.; six grandchildren: Laura Merrick (Bryan), Brittany Rasar (Eric), Kim Aydelott, Lee Aydelott, Ashley Burgess (Johnny), and David Norris; six great-grandchildren: Avery, Leslie, Hunter, Matthew, Jonathan, and Isaac. She is also survived by seven step-grandchildren: Hollis, Carlyn, Matthew, Andrew, Clay, Ben, and Daniel. Mrs. Bowers is preceded in death by her husband, B.F. Sellers; her oldest daughter, Elizabeth Prendergast; four brothers: Leonard Seymour, Lee Seymour, Herman Seymour, and Roger Seymour; and five sisters: Etta Massey, Eunice Massey, Dora Ginn, Nellie Ellis Swink, and Mildred Ferschke.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carter Tucker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500, Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1855 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.