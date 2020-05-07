Body



Ruth Ann Nepa Bee, age 77, of Kay Street, Hartwell, Ga., passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 29,1942 in Wellsburg, West Va., to the late Alphonse J. Nepa and Gilda Rose Romagnoli Nepa from Guilianova, Italy. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, member of AARP, Council for Domestic Violence, Meals on Wheels and Golden Corner Lakes Power Squadron. Mrs. Bee was co-owner of Hartwell Marina from 1989-1999. She never met a stranger, always tried to bring joy and smiles to everyone, and was loved by all.

Mrs. Ruth Bee is survived by her husband of 59 years, Benjamine Thomas Bee, children: Bennie Bee of Hartwell and Coleena Williams (Mark) of Hartwell; siblings: Gloria Jones, Gilda Cleaver, and AJ Nepa (Anonda); grandchildren: Jessie Bee, Nicholas Williams, Tanner Williams (Tori); great-grandchildren: River and Hayden Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosemary Berdine.

A private family service will be held in the near future.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1009 Benson Street, Hartwell, GA 30643 or the Council for Domestic Violence, P.O Box 814, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The family request that flowers be omitted.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family.

