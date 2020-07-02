Body

Ruth Bailey

Mrs. Ruth Bryson Bailey, 92, of Cedar Pond Road, Hartwell, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on October 31, 1927 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Luther Bryson and Annie Allison Bryson. Mrs. Bailey was a retired supervisor for the Hartwell Company. She was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she was a former member of the Fidalis Sunday School class and choir.

Survivors include her son, J. Larry Bailey of Hartwell; daughter-in-law, Jan B. Bailey of Hartwell; and grandson, J. Wesley "Wes" Bailey of Hartwell. Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Beverly J. "Brother" Bailey; seven brothers: Alfred Bryson, Charlie Bryson, Joel Bryson, Harold Bryson, James Bryson, Horace Bryson, and J.I. Bryson; and her sister, Clara Weaver.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Jason Webb and Mr. Fred Greenway officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643, or Liberty Hill United Methodist Church, 1484 Liberty Hill Church Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.