Body

Russell "Dean" Guest

Russell "Dean" Guest, 72, of Elberton, died on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence.

Dean was born in Royston on October 25, 1947, son of the late Dewey Clifton Guest and Mary Claire Kelly Guest. He was a 1965 graduate of Elbert County High School and worked in the granite industry for the majority of his life, having owned and operated both D&J Trucking and Stone Creek Granite. Dean attended Deep Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed dirt track racing in his younger years.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Moorhead Guest and daughters and their spouses: Deanna and Charlie Wang and Jessica and Patrick Beri. Dean's proudest title was being "Pops" to five grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Addison, Lucas, Anderson, Emryn, and Ella Claire. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Jenkins and her husband David.

Graveside services celebrating Dean's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bowman with the Rev. Tim Adams officiating.

Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements.