Rufus Phillips

Rufus Burnice Phillips, Jr., 87, of Queen Circle, Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 7, 1933 in Thomasville, Ga., he was the son of the late Rufus Burnice Phillips, Sr. and Virginia June Davis Holcomb. Mr. Phillips was a calibration engineer for 37 years for General Telephone & Electronics, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Phillips also liked fishing, wood working, gardening, and motorcycles. He was also a member of the Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Fran Joyce Phillips of Hartwell; two sons: Rod Phillips (Christina) of Griffin, Ga., and Ben Phillips (Debbie) of Dewy Rose; brother, Donald D. Phillips of Clearwater, Fla.; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Rufus will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral of Hartwell from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on his tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Childress officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 West Park Drive, Suite C, Athens GA 30606.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.