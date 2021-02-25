Body

Rufus Pearson

Rufus Wilford Pearson, 78, of Lavonia, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital.

Born Feb. 24, 1942, in Royston, he was the son of the late Walter Wilford and Sallie Mae (King) Pearson. He was a truck driver for Columbia Farms.

He is survived by his children: Ann and Brian Fleeman of Vanna, Randy Pearson of Hartwell, Kenneth Pearson of Hartwell and Jason and Briana Pearson of Hartwell; grandkids: Sammy and Shamberly Pearson, Dustin and McKayla Findley, Robby and Danielle Pearson, Rusty Pearson, Briana Pearson, Brittany Kelley, Josh Pearson, Jordan Pearson, Jagger Pearson, Easton Pearson, Paislyn Pearson, CJ Huff, and Kanthy Sexton; great-grandkids: Grayson Kelley, Ansley Kelley, Khloe Kelley, Braxten Pearson, Camelia Pearson, Rylee Findley, Bryar Findley, Anna Pearson and Trinity Pearson; sisters, Mary Bryant, Patricia Dove, Linda House, Deborah Rowland; and brother, Robert Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ray (Dutton) Pearson; sons: Paul Pearson and Frankie Pearson; and sister, Margaret Pearson Saxon.

Graveside services were held Feb. 19, at the Lavonia City-Burgess Cemetery.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia was in charge of arrangements.