Roy Lee Simpson, 81, entered into rest February 27, 2020.

Mr. Simpson, the son of Weldon Taylor Simpson and Arlie Estelle (Tippens) Simpson, was born in Anderson, S.C. After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as an elevator service technician. He enjoyed traveling the U.S., photography, and wood turning.

Survivors include his sister, Ann Atkinson (Herbert) of Hartwell, Ga. and brother, Kevin Simpson (D'Ann) of Gibson, Ga. He has one niece and six nephews.

No service is planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

