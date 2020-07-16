Body

Rosa Hicks

Mrs. Rosa Bailey Hicks, 84, a lifelong resident of the Mt. Olivet Community of Hartwell, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on May 16, 1936 in Hartwell GA, she was the daughter of the late Doc Bailey and Coven O'Barr Bailey. Mrs. Hicks was a retired shipping clerk from The Hartwell Company. She was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she served as a former Children's Sunday School teacher, member of the Coven Bailey Sunday School Class, WMU and Forever Young. Mrs. Hicks was a loving caregiver to her spouse and mother.

Survivors include three daughters: Tammy Pitt (Nigel), Ginger Kotal (Randy), Patty Wilhite (Bill) all of Hartwell; three sisters: Josie Launa Webb, Betty Sue Crump both of Hartwell, Billie Dean Hembree of High Point NC; five grandchildren: Bliss Kotal-Lee (Justin), Lukas Wilhite (Katelyn), Erin Wilhite, Emilee Pitt and Kylee Pitt and one great-grandchild: Magnolia Bliss Lee. Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Richard A. Hicks; one brother: Beverly "Brother" Bailey; and two sisters: JoAnn Prickett and Inez Holden.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Mrs. Hicks will be open for a public viewing at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday afternoon for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on her tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

A private family graveside service for Mrs. Rosa Hicks will be held at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park. There will be a public memorial service planned at a later date when everyone can come together.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York NY 10163-4777.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.