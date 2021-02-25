Body

Ronnie Chitwood

Glenn Ronald "Ronnie" Chitwood, 71, of Opal Street, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Rosemont Memory Care of Stone Mountain.

Born on September 29, 1949 in Dalton, he was the son of the late Hoyt Lon Chitwood and Eloise Duck Chitwood. Mr. Chitwood retired after 39 years of service as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain from the City of Hartwell Fire Department. He was one of the first EMT's for the Hart County Emergency Medical Service that began in May 1974. He also was a member of the Hart County Fire Department and Civil Defense. Ronnie was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of God where he served on the church council, Sunday School teacher, choir director, and evangelist. His ministry gave him the opportunity to minister at several churches in the Hartwell area.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Barbara Owens Chitwood; two sons: Jeremy Chitwood (Polly) of Hartwell and Nathan Chitwood (Tina) of Royston; two brothers: Thomas Chitwood (Brenda) and Joe Chitwood (Peggy) all of Hartwell; two sisters: Winona Evans of Winterville and Polly Cordell (Tom) of Hartwell; six grandchildren: Dawson Chitwood, Bella Chitwood, Zoe Chitwood, Bear Chitwood, Justin Massey and Jessica Massey. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Echota Chitwood and a sister, Peggy Skelton.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, February 25, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Rev. Wayne Durden and Mr. Alan Daniels officiating.

Flowers optional, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Church of God, 2088 Beacon Light Road, Hartwell, GA 30643 or to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.