Body



Ronald Scoggins, 65, of Comer, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. A native of Oglethorpe County, he was the son of the late John Dolph Scoggins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Dianne Whitsel Scoggins; brothers John "Buck" Scoggins, Jr., Bobby J. Scoggins and his twin, Donald Scoggins.

He loved racing, both Nascar and dirt racing. He also enjoyed Georgia football. He was a truck driver, having owned and operated his own rig.

Survivors include children: Benjamin (Ashton) Scoggins, of Augusta, Catherine Scoggins (fiancé, Carmen Stanziale) and Courtney Scoggins of Comer; mother, Kitty Yarbrough Scoggins; grandchildren: Maleah Booth, Cole Adams, Layton Stanziale, Dominic Scoggins, Scarlett Scoggins and Anthony Scoggins.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, in the Collier Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, Ga. David McCannon, Bubba Russell, Tony Russell, Jody Russell, Brent Russell and Brad Russell were the pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.

Hicks Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Elberton was in charge of arrangements.