Roger Burdette

Roger Gene Burdette, 57, of Bells Ferry Road, Fortsonia Community, Elberton, husband of Beth Cryder Burdette, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Roger was born in Elberton on August 23, 1963, son of Jesse Woodfin Burdette and the late Jeanette Brown Burdette. He was a 1981 graduate of Elbert County High School and was employed as a Production Specialist at Fiber Visions in Athens. Roger was a member of Fortsonia Baptist Church and grew up attending Harmony Baptist Church. "Poppy" enjoyed golfing, spending time in the mountains, and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Beth; daughters: Kassidy and Joe Sanders, Katelin and Kyle Williams, and Coral Okey; father, Jesse; siblings: Donald and Joan Burdette, Linda and Bubba Davis, and Ralph Burdette and Kathy Moorhead; grandchildren: Keeley Sanders, Hoby and Arden Sanders, and Garrett Sanders and Madi Gray; mother-in-law, Annette Madden Yeargin; father-in-law, Terry Cryder; brother-in-law, John Cryder and Sandra House; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lanier Burdette.

Funeral services celebrating Roger's life were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Fortsonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Lyn Kellum officiating. Private interment was in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635.

