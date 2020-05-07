Robert Rice

Body



Robert Stanley Rice, 68, of Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C.

Born on April 13, 1952 in Toccoa, Ga., he was the son of the late John Curtis Rice and Rosa Lee Stowe Rice. Mr. Rice was a former machine operator for Kautex in Lavonia, Ga. He was a lifelong resident of Hart County and was a member of the Sardis Baptist Church.

Survivors include his brother, John Timothy Rice (Donna) of Danielsville; his two sisters: Patricia Ann Birge (Butch) of Chipley, Fla., and Sharon Kay Fullbright (Tony) of Toccoa; three nieces; three great nieces; and two great nephews.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Robert wished to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.