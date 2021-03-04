Body

Robert Dunn

Robert Andrew Dunn, 35, of 560 Reed Creek School Road, Hartwell, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home.

Born on August 9, 1985 in Anderson, S.C., he was the son of Jimmy Ray Dunn and Rhona Strickland Dunn. He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Robert loved attention and people spending time with him.

Survivors include his parents, Jimmy and Rhona Dunn; brother, Matthew Ray Dunn (Amanda) of Hartwell; two nephews, Rayben Dunn and Tray Reynolds; maternal grandmother, Betty T. Strickland of Hartwell and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert G. Strickland and paternal grandparents, WC and Leo Lee Dunn.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Terry Meeks and Mr. Tray Reynolds officiating. Burial was in the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1543 Anderson Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.