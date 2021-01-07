Body

Ricky Wilson

Richard Michael "Ricky" Wilson, age 67, of Walnut Drive in Hartwell went to be with God on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at home following a sudden illness.

He was born on September 26, 1953 in Anderson, S.C. to the late Troy Wilson and Frances Seawright Wilson. He was a carpenter in the building industry and he loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Adams Wilson of the home; sons, Michael Wilson, Eric Wilson and Tim Wilson all of Hartwell; brothers, Jimmy (Dianne) Wilson and Wayne Wilson both of Hartwell and sister, Sandra (Jimmy) Risner of Hartwell; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Karen Little and Robby Wilson.

In honoring his wishes, the family has chosen cremation and will host a memorial celebration at a later date.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange his services.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.