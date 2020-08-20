Body

Richard Wieller

Tech Sgt. Richard Edmond Wieller, U.S. Air Force Retired, 80, of Reed Creek Hwy., Hartwell, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.

Born on October 25, 1939 in Phillipsburg, N.J., he was the son of the late Virgil Edmond Wieller and Irma Marie Pinkerton Wieller. Mr. Wieller retired as a Security Supervisor in the Military Police for the U.S. Air Force and also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Reed Creek Baptist Church and VFW.

Survivors include his two sons: John K. Wieller (Pamela) and Robert J. Wieller (his companion, Patricia), all of Hartwell; one brother: Jimmy Wieller (Gina) of Bethlehem, Pa.; nine grandchildren: Kelly Fisher, Kimberly Rousey (Farrell), Paul Fisher (his companion, Pam Getman), Jorden Wieller, Sarah Lane Wieller, Richie Tesar, Tiffani Tesar, Jonathan Murders and Tiffany Wobbie and seven great-grandchildren. Mr. Wieller was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Jean H. Fisher and Jane H. Tesar; and one brother, Robert Lee Wieller.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Mr. Fred Greenway officiating. Burial was in the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Hart County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 45, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.