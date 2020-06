Body

Richard Lawrence, 93, of Hartwell, died April 7, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Richard’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643. Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.