R.H. Patterson

Body



Rufus Henry Patterson, Junior, (R.H.) born November 6, 1937, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Hartwell, Ga. He grew up in Covington, Ga., the son of R. H. and Sara Clyde Patterson. Covington was his home until he and his wife the former Glorianne Smith of Dawson, Ga., moved to Hartwell where he became the owner of Hailey's Drug Store. In his early years R.H. became a member of the First Baptist Church of Covington and participated in youth activities both at school and at his church. He was a member of the Baptist Royal Ambassadors and obtained the rank of Ambassador. He was also a Boy Scout and reached the rank of Eagle Scout as well as he received the Boy Scout God and Country Award.

He graduated from Riverside Military Academy, in Gainesville, where he was in the Y Club and was manager of the Track Team. He completed his military training at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. There he worked in military communications and helped set up the first radio communications at the college. He was deferred from military duty until he had completed his education and entered pharmacy school at the University of Georgia where he received his degree in Pharmacy. While at Georgia he was editor of the Pharmacy News and a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association and the Professional Pharmaceutical Fraternity.

Following his pharmaceutical internship he completed his military training at Fort Hood, San Antonio, Texas and was sent to Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. where he served in the Department of Medical Services. He reached the rank of First Lieutenant and was instructor for the setting up of an Army field hospital operation and medical service for deployment to Vietnam.

After his tour of duty he returned to Covington and became a pharmacist at Hardman's Prescription Shop and was active in the life of the community. He worked with the Boy Scouts and his church. He also worked with the Heart Fund and was elected chairman. During his chairmanship he sponsored shows and basketball games as fund raising projects. Before moving to Hartwell he joined the Episcopal Church where his wife belonged and served as Warden and a youth leader.

R.H. had a great love for gardening and organized the Men's Garden Club in Covington and after moving to Hartwell he began a men's garden club fun-lovingly referred to as the "Garden Rakes". Always interested in his community he was an active member of the Hartwell Kiwanis Club serving on many committees, served one term as president of the Yacht Club in Hartwell, was active in historical preservation, gave lectures for garden club programs, taught Sunday school and devoted much time to visiting at the nursing home. Two of his greatest joys were making cross lapel pens for his church for Palm Sunday and hosting an annual Easter Egg Hunt at their home where he dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

R.H. is survived by his wife, Glorianne and his two daughters. Sara Page Dietz (David Dietz) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Maggie Patterson of Hartwell; two grandsons Henry Patterson and Luke Dietz; and his sister, Sara Margaret Patterson of Atlanta.

A memorial service celebrating R.H.'s life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the sanctuary of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.