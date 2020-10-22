Body

Rev. Sam Dulaney

Rev. Samuel Edward Dulaney, 67, of Mobile, Ala., formerly of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Ala.

Born on February 3, 1953 in Anniston, Ala., he was the son of the late S.E. Dulaney and Louise Dulaney. God called Rev. Dulaney into His ministry in 1970, when he was just 17 years old, and Jesus Christ has worked in his life immensely over the last 50 years. God has guided him through his educational training, his marriage, parenting his children, various church work, and pastoral ministry. Rev. Dulaney believed that God is in complete control of his life and He led his steps on a daily basis.

Rev. Dulaney retired in 2018, where he had served as Pastor of the Reed Creek Baptist Church from 2003 until his retirement. He has also served churches across Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia during his ministry.

Rev. Dulaney is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Becky Becton Dulaney; one son and daughter-in-law, Bennett and Amanda Dulaney of Mobile, Ala.; one daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Chris Byerly of Dallas, Ga.; three grandchildren: Gracie Anne Byerly, Allie Christen Byerly, and Charlie Haddon Byerly; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Margie Dulaney of Anniston, Ala.; four sisters and brothers in law: Carolyn and Bill Womack of Alpharetta, Ga., Shirley and (the late) Jimmy Henson, Peggy and Wayne Jackson, both of Anniston, Ala., and Myra and Bryan Bushard, of Jacksonville, Ala. Rev. Dulaney was preceded in death by his sister, Gale Dulaney Shaddix.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks, and anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Sam's tribute page at www.stricklandfh.com.

An Outdoor Celebration of Life service for Rev. Sam Dulaney will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at the Reed Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Andrews and Rev. Riley Shelton officiating. Everyone will be asked to practice Social Distancing and may want to bring a lawn chair.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of local arrangements.