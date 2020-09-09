Body

Rebecca Fesler

Kingsport, Tenn. - Rebecca (Becky) Belle Sanders Fesler, 74, of Hartwell, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Kingsport, Tenn., surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Coeburn, Va., to the late Alonzo Everette Sanders and the late Lillie Marie Spears Sanders on May 1, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Everette Sanders of Elyria, Ohio; sisters, Jane Dotson of Wellington, Ohio; Nancy Nealon of Castlewood, Va.; brother-in-laws, Kenneth Campbell of Kingsport, Tenn.; Floyd Nealon of Castlewood, Va.; and Roy Markham of Coeburn, Va.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, David Fesler; daughter, Heather Scott and husband Tony of Bowersville, Ga.; three grandsons, Mason, Gavin and Rylan Scott; sisters, Jackie Sulfridge of Coeburn, Va.; Sonia Rose and husband Kyle of Coeburn, Va.; Doris Campbell of Kingsport, Tenn.; Susan Markham of Coeburn, Va.; brothers, Joe Sanders and wife Patti of Coeburn, Va.; Sam Sanders and wife Sharon of Castlewood, Va.; brother-in-law, Cornell Dotson of Wellington, Ohio; Gale Sanders of Clarksburg, WVa.; numerous special nieces, nephews and friend Janet Young.

Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was an exceptional cook, baker and seamstress that would unselfishly utilize her talents to display her love and affection for her friends and family. She had an infectious personality that would further illuminate even the brightest of days. Becky's humor often provided those around her with healing laughter even in the most burdensome and trying times. "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine" (Proverbs 17:22). Scripture also informs us that laughter is a response to God's tremendous love and grace that He showers on us(Genesis 21:6). We are truly blessed that God showered us with love and grace by placing Becky in our lives. While there is great sadness due to her passing, there is joy and comfort during this time of grief for those that knew her. This comfort comes from her love of a living savior, Jesus, and our joy that one day we will reunite with Becky and our Heavenly Father.

Friends and family will meet on Friday, September 11, at 12:15 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave. NE, Coeburn, VA and will then proceed to Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Coeburn, Va. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. with Pastor Samuel Rose officiating. Pallbearers will be Mason Scott, Gavin Scott, Rylan Scott, Brian Jeter, Caleb Rose and Devin Taylor.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her sister, Doris Campbell, for opening her home to Becky and the love and care that Doris and Morgan Campbell provided during her final days here on Earth. Additionally, we appreciate the care that Amanda and the staff at Amedisys Hospice Care delivered.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.