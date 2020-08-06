Body

Rebecca Caudle

Ms. Rebecca Lin "Becky" Caudle, 38, of Hanover, MD., passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her parent's home in Hartwell.

Born on November 20, 1981 in Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of Vernon C. Caudle and Deborah David Caudle of Hartwell.

She is survived by her parents; son, Sean Patryck Caudle of Glen Burnie, MD.; sister, Samona Ridge of Colorado Springs, Colo.; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Jane Caudle of Hamstead, N.C.; six aunts and one uncle; and other family members: Carly Spickler and family of Glen Burnie, Md., and Adam Spickler and family of Abingdon, Md. Ms. Caudle is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Verna David.

A memorial service celebrating Rebecca's life will be held October 3, 2020 in Glen Burnie, Md.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 or their website at www.jdrf.org/donate.

