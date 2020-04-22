Body



Alton Ray Williford, 80, of Royston, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.

Born on February 17, 1940 in the Shoal Creek Community of Hart County, he was the son of the late Edward L. Williford and Lena Ruth Brown Williford, he lived in Dekalb and Rockdale counties for many years before moving back to Hart County. Mr. Williford was a graduate of Dekalb Tech and retired machinist for Delta Airlines. He was also a Master Mason and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Williford was an ordained deacon and youth Sunday school teacher at several churches in Dekalb and Rockdale counties before moving back to Hart County. He was a member of the Canon Baptist Church and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Moorhead Williford; three sons: Greg Williford (Stephanie) of Cumming, Brian Williford of Brunswick, and Brent Williford (Sonja) of Cumming; and six grandchildren: Kiersten Ergen (Tom), Mitchell Williford, Austin Williford, Tabitha Williford, Keegan Williford, and Landon Williford. Mr. Williford was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Gary Williford and Harry L. Williford.

A family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul Creason officiating.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation at this time. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks. There will be a public visitation and memorial service planned in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Canon Baptist Church, 20 Central Ave, Canon, GA 30520.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.