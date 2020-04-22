Body



Ray Douglas Byrum, 77, Bowersville Hwy., Bowersville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

Born on February 17, 1943 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late Fletcher Byrum and Ethel Hall Byrum. He was a retired bus driver for the Hart Co. School System, and of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors include his wife, Vernell Sullivan Byrum; two sons: Joey Byrum (Penney) and Phil Byrum (Brooke) all of Bowersville; two daughters: Connie Colvard (John) of Elberton and Glenda Denney (Kevin) of Hartwell; two sisters: Mae Ellen Brown of Homer and Betty Bridges of Anderson, S.C.; six grandchildren: Morgan Jarrett, Taylor Ertzberger, Cody Byrum, Molly Tucker, Laura Denney and Elizabeth Marstellar and three great-grandchildren: Deegan Byrum, Maddox Byrum and Witten Byrum also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Broadus Byrum and Edward Byrum and three sisters: Blanche Koke, Faye McKern and Vinell White.

A private memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at a later date by the family.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.