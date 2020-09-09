Ralph Sewell

Body

Ralph George Sewell

Ralph George Sewell, age 97, of 94 Cade Street in Hartwell, Ga., went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020 at Hartwell Health and Rehab surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 7, 1923 in Lavonia, Ga., to the late Paris Joshua Sewell and Inez Sally Smith Sewell. He was a former member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where served as secretary/treasurer and was a former deacon and former member of Hartwell Christian Church and later joined Cornerstone Baptist Church. He retired at age 62 from Elberton Mills where he was an accountant. Mr. Sewell was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in World War II in the Pacific Theater and then the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Bradley "Kitty" Sewell of the home; daughter, Eleanor Lynn Sewell Whitaker (Sherrill); sons, Alvin Ray Sewell and Jimmy Sewell both of Hartwell, Ga., and Dennis Sewell of Royston, Ga.; sister, Winona Sewell of Lavonia, Ga.; brothers, Kenneth Sewell of Toccoa, Ga., and Stewart Sewell of Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Tyler, Melanie (Ryan) James, Mandy (Dave) Gilbertson, Jonathan (Miranda) Whitaker, Jennifer, Kaitlynn, Andrew, Matthew, Ann Marie, Phillip and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Riley, Kailynn, Dakota, Tyler, Elias, Levi, Gavin, Ivy and Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Hubert, Raymond, Edwin and David Sewell and sister, Helene Sewell

Funeral services celebrating his life were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, from the sanctuary of Cornerstone Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Meeks and Bill Wood officiating. Burial was held at Nancy Hart Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimers Association alz.org or Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1543 Anderson Highway, Hartwell, GA 30643 or the American Legion Lavonia Post #92.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations in Hartwell was honored to serve the Sewell family.

