Ralph Honea

Ralph Julius Honea, age 92, of Shoal Creek Church Road, Lavonia, husband of 43 years to Barbara Joyce Fleming Honea, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born in Westminster, S.C., on June 2, 1928, son of the late Russell Julian Honea and Ila Belle Bramlett Honea. A self-made man, Mr. Honea enjoyed a trucking career that spanned over several decades and included thousands of miles driven over the United States and Canada. He was proud of his work and took advantage of any opportunity that he had to educate someone on the trucking industry, especially serving as a driving instructor to veterans. Whether it be in the mountains trout fishing and camping or on the farm tinkering around, "Papa" was happiest when surrounded by his family. Ralph was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters: Debbie Smith of Spartanburg, S.C. and Rebecca Rice of Westminster, S.C.; siblings: Helen Perry of Seneca, S.C., Evelyn Sosby of Westminster, S.C., and Juanita Marcengill of Westminster, S.C.; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives too numerous to name.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons: Dennis Lamar Honea and James C. Smith; and brother, Chuck Honea.

A private celebration of life service was held on Saturday, September 5.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Amedisys Hospice Care, 53 Rock Drive, Toccoa, GA 30577. The family is grateful for the care they provided to Ralph during his final days.

