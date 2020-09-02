Body

Rachel Berg

Rachel Anne Edwards Berg, 81, of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Brown Health & Rehab in Royston.

Born on October 19, 1938 in Lake City, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Coleman Blease Edwards and Lessie Mae Evans Edwards. Mrs. Berg graduated from Holmes Bible College then the Columbia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1960. She was a former RN for the Hart County Hospital Swing Bed Unit, ICU/CCU nurse for Athens Regional Hospital, former medical missionary for the IPHC in Zimbabwe for six years, and a retired RN for Hartwell Health & Rehab.

Survivors include three sons: Richard Berg (Michele) of Rydal, Ga., Ralph Berg (Kathy) of Gainesville, Ga., and Daniel Berg (Leslie) of Athens, Ga.; her daughter, Anne Marie Addison (Kenny) of Hartwell; four sisters: Melba Potter of Lake City, S.C., Jewelle Stewart (Rev. Rabon) of Florence, S.C., Wanda Lampley (Rev. Harrison) of Franklin Springs, and Donna Ivey (Rev. Al) of Lake City, S.C.; seven grandchildren: Hunter Berg, Rachel Addison, Parker Dillard, Michael Addison, Caedmon Berg, Laura Clark, and Haley Dakich; and five great-grandchildren: Mia Addison, Michael Jay Addison, Abigail Dakich, Mackenzie Dakich, and Calla Rae Berg. Mrs. Berg is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Clarence Ralph Berg.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Harrison Lampley, Rev. Rabon Stewart, and Bishop Talmadge Gardner officiating. Burial was at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 269, Franklin Springs, GA 30639.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.