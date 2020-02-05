Perry J. Moss, III

Body



Perry Jones Moss, III, 63, formerly of Royston, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Meadowbrook Health and Rehab in Tucker.

He was born in Atlanta, on April 15, 1956, son of Rachel Findley Moss Smith of Royston, and the late Perry J. Moss, Jr. He was a mechanic having worked at Midas and was a member of the Briarlake Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Survivors include his mother; and sister, Diane Moss of Royston. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Annie Bell Findley and Perry and Ruby Moss, Sr.

Mr. Moss donated his body to Forensic Research at the University of Tennessee - Knoxville "Body Farm."

In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Department at 1621 Cumberland Avenue, Strong Hall, Room 502A, Knoxville, TN 37996 or to Grady Memorial Hospital at 191 Peachtree Street, NE, Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.