Perry Haynie

Perry Eugene Haynie, 63, of Wallis Street, Elberton, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence.

Perry was born in Elberton on August 23, 1957, son of the late Raymond Eugene Haynie and Corine Scarborough Haynie. He worked as a car salesman, insurance salesman, and is most remembered as working at World Finance. Perry was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting and watching the Braves, Falcons, and Bulldogs play!

Survivors include his son, Cody Scott Haynie of Seneca, S.C.; granddaughter, Chastyn Haynie; sister, Linda and Nathan Dennis of Elberton; and extended family members and friends too numerous to name.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 5, in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Revs. Jamaal Rambert and Jim Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service.

Contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, GA 30635.

