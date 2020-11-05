Peggy Rosenzweig

Body

Peggi Rosenzweig

Ms. Peggi Joyce Wood Rosenzweig, 76, of Nancy Drive, Hartwell, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, Ga.

Born on September 28, 1944 in Royston, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Jesse Wood and Idelle Tippens Wood. Ms. Rosenzweig retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an administrative assistant.

Survivors include her ex-husband, John Rosenzweig; one daughter, Robyn Rosenzweig of Brookhaven, Ga.; one brother, Stan Wood (Barbara) of Anderson, S.C. Ms. Rosenzweig was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Wood and one sister, Patricia Pressley.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home. Other times the family will be at their respective homes.

Graveside services for Ms. Rosenzweig will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.