Paul Kenneth Barnes

Paul Kenneth Barnes, 78, of Old Highway 29 Road in Canon, ,Ga., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born May 27, 1942 in Grand Junction, Colo., to the late James and Floy Barnes. He was a truck driver for more than 30 years. He loved gospel music and ministered in nursing homes with his singing for a number of years and he enjoyed NASCAR. He attended the Assembly Church in Hartwell.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Williams Brown Barnes of the home; children, Shane Barnes, Lorynda Samson, Celeste Barnes and James Barnes; step-children, Christopher Brown, Alan Brown and Melinda Augustine; sisters, Joyce Shank and Marty Crawford; and brother, Steve Barnes. A number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family of Paul Barnes.

