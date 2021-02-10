Body

Patricia Schlenker

Mrs. Patricia Ann Palishen Schlenker, age 80, of Hartwell, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Pat Schlenker was born on December 28, 1940 in Gary, Ind. to the late Frank Palishen and Julia Daly Palishen. She was a member of the Hartwell Golf Club and a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Pat lived in Peoria, Ill., the Atlanta area and settled in Hartwell. She was blessed with amazing friends and neighbors along the way. She'll be remembered for being fun loving, having a keen intellect and a love for her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband, John Schlenker (60 years), children: Michael (René) Schlenker, Joseph (Grace) Schlenker, Lynn (Carlos) Sklaver, Andrea (Colby) Schlenker, James (Nazma) Schlenker, Gena (Mike) Bothe and Kenneth (Darby) Schlenker: grandchildren: Danny, Melanie, Audrey, Samantha, Wyatt, Maggie, Erika, Caroline, Jesse, Kate, Jackie, Ella, Hayden, Hope, and Hannah; and a brother, Frank Palishen. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margie Harris.

Due to the current circumstances, no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church - St Vincent de Paul Society, 1009 Benson St., Hartwell, GA. 30643.

The family has chosen the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson St. Hartwell, GA 30643 to arrange and conduct all services for Mrs. Schlenker.

Words of comfort and condolence may be left for the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.