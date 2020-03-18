Body



Juanita Kay "Nita" Brown, 91, Hartwell, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on April 17, 1928 in Elberton, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Mack L. Kay and Alma Adams Kay. She was retired from both Crooks Parts & Supply and First Baptist Church of Hartwell where she was a bookkeeper and secretary. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, Willing Workers SS Class and a charter member of the Pine Tree Garden Club.

Survivors include her son, Mike Brown (Frances) of Douglasville, Ga.; her daughter, Julie Alewine (Jim) of Toccoa; three grandchildren: Jeff Brown (Angie) of Carrollton, Ga., Chris Alewine (Holly) of Dahlonega, Ga., Jill Worley (Judd) of Toccoa; four great-grandchildren: Carson, Easton, Evan, Olivia; and five step-great grandchildren: Josiah, Ezra, Alexi, Keelee and Sylvia. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband: William M. "Billy" Brown Jr; two sisters: Jackie Cook Shaw and Dorothy Prichett.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Strickland Funeral Home. Other times the family will be at the home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 East Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Jan, Cindy, Nadine, Hazel and Hart Care Center for the loving care they gave Mrs. Nita the last several months.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.