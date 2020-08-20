Body

Nellie Brown

Mrs. Nellie Thompson Brown, 93, of Smith McGee Hwy., Hartwell, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, S.C.

Born on January 20, 1927 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late John Gordon Thompson and Bessie Clark Thompson. Mrs. Brown was a former weaver for Starr Mills and Clark Schwebel in Washington, Ga. She was also a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Randy Brown (fiancé Marcie Jordan) of Toccoa; her daughter whom Nellie devoted her life to care for, Carolyn Brown; two grandchildren: Andy Brown (Ruth) of St. Simons, Ga. and Chris Brown (Mary) of Statham, Ga.; two great-grandchildren: Henley and Harry; one step-great-grandchild, Eli. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Hoyt Rucker Brown; and seven brothers: Tommy, Frank, Howard, Joe, Guy, Wilbur and Edwin and a sister: Doris.

Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, in the Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Meeks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1543 Anderson Hwy., Hartwell, GA 30643.

