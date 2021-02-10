Body

Nancy Lyle

Nancy Warren Lyle of Hartwell, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in her home.

Born on February 27, 1945, in Schenectady, N.Y, Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles Laws Warren and Marjorie White Warren. She was a graduate of Florida State University and received her MA in education at the University of Georgia. She spent her career in Gwinnett County Public Schools, first as a middle school teacher, then as Instruction Coordinator for Language Arts, and last as Assistant Principal of McConnell Middle School.

Nancy shared her life with her husband of 46 years, Jack Lyle II, who died in 2015. She loved to have fun and had many passions: travel, photography, books, a good bottle of wine, and a laugh - all enjoyed with her family and many friends. In Hartwell Nancy was a member of the Friends of the Library, the Nancy Hart Garden Club, and the Hart Regional Arts Center. Her charitable activities included the Imagination Library in Hartwell, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for Elephants in Kenya, and most important, the Andrew Page Pancreas Cancer Fund, which she established to help cancer patients.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Patty Warren and Roy Forey.

A Zoom Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at a later date by her family. Donations in Nancy's honor can be made to the Andrew Page Pancreas Cancer Fund, 2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309.