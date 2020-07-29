Body

Myra Bowie

Myra Annette Bryant Bowie, 69, of Double Bridges Road, Elberton, wife of 53 years to James Roger "Jimmy" Bowie, Sr., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.

Myra was born in Elberton on May 14, 1951, daughter of the late Boyce and Vivian Poole Bryant. Mrs. Bowie was a graduate of Abbeville High School and, after her children were raised, furthered her education in nursing. She attended the University of Georgia, received her Bachelor in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, and her Masters in Nursing from Brenau University. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner at MedLink in Hartwell and later at Gwinnett Clinic. Myra was passionate about taking care of her patients and helping others. She was a member of Compassion Church in Hartwell. "Nana" enjoyed UGA Football, going to the beach, cooking, crafting, and being with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy; children: Rod and Sherri Bowie of Elberton and Rebecca and Walter Hash of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren: Sommer and Chris Morris, Samantha and Cody Lester, Jessica and JBen Hardman, Matt and Jessica Mason, Specialists Evan Bowie, U.S. Army, and his fiancé Aleesha Green, and Maggee Bowie; great-grandchildren: Grayson and Lawson Morris; and friends too numerous to name.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Bowie Mason; and sister, Faye McCurry.

A funeral service celebrating her life was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Celebration Outreach Center with the Revs. Bill Jones and Rick Womack officiating.

Interment followed in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery with Charlie Norris, Tommy Williams, Steve Tanner, Michael Alexander, Eric Marmon, and Brandon Wilson.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton was in charge of arrangements.