Mike Gordon

Michael Alan "Mike" Gordon, 75, of Benson Street, Hartwell, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 15, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Betty Jane Van Dyke Gordon and the late William Uriah Gordon. Mr. Gordon was owner/operator of Red Clay Marketing. He was a former City of Hartwell Councilman from January 2006 to December 2009. He was the founder of Loch Hartwell Highland Games & Convener of Clan Gordon of Georgia. He was a member of the Hartwell Rotary Club and Hartwell First United Methodist Church. He was a frequent writer of Letters to the Editor to The Hartwell Sun and guest and sometime co-host of Back Talk Live.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Jane Gordon of Taylors, S.C.; his wife, Joann Kensler Gordon; two sons and their families: Michael "Mike" Gordon and Sheri and their children: Ayla, Dylan, Aidan and Logan all of Elberton; William "Billy" and Gail and their children: Hunter and Greer Ann all of Sandy Springs, Ga.; one sister, Patricia Lynn Gordon and her children Trisha Williams and Erin Gordon all of Taylors. Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his father, William Uriah Gordon.

A memorial service celebrating Mike's life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartwell Police Department or Hartwell City Fire Department, 456 East Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.