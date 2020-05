Body

Michael Randall, 66, of Cleveland, died April 29, 2020. Donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection Sautee-Nacoochee, 1755 Duncan Bridge Road, Sautee, GA 30571 in the Resurrection-Shepard’s Fund. McDonald Family Funeral Home in Cleveland is in charge. Obituary courtesy of Strickland Funeral Home in Lavonia.