Mary Latone

Mary Ann Latone, a long time resident of Hartwell, Ga. and a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church passed away on December 28, 2020. She was 98 years old.

The past few years she resided at Harrington House in Augusta, Ga. and was under the care of the staff and nurses, who genuinely loved her.

Her husband Samuel Latone predeceased her. She is survived by her loving children; Carmelita and Philip Monti, Vincent and Diane Latone, Jack and Janet Latone and Samuel and Kimball Latone. She will always be close to their hearts,

She was blessed and shared in the joy of her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private family service and mass was held on Wednesday, January 6, at the Advantage Funeral Home in Lilburn, Ga. Burial was held at the North Atlanta Memorial Cemetery.

A Memorial Mass will be held sometime this summer.

Anyone who wants to make a donation in her memory may mail their donation to Saint Vincent DePaul; Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1009 Benson St., Hartwell, GA 30643.