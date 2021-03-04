Body

Mary Jones

Mary Lois Hunter Jones, age 64, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 25, 2021, after a brief illness.

Mary was born on July 2, 1956 in Hartwell, Ga., to Lena Allen Oglesby and the late Columbus Hunter, Sr. At an early age she joined the Norman Grove C.M.E. Church, later Campbell Street Church of Christ, Elberton, Ga. She enjoyed activities at church, such as Sunday School, singing in the choir and Bible Study. She graduated from Hart County High School. Mary was employed by the Hartwell Company, Gip's and later by Kautex Textron, Lavonia.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Paul Jones; father Columbus Hunter Sr.; a brother Columbus Hunter Jr.; grandparents, Pete and Naomi Allen, Steve and Rose Lee Hunter; niece Gwenette Alexander; stepfather, Lindberg Oglesby; stepbrother Tony Oglesby and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

A legacy of love will live on in the memories of her mother, Lena Oglesby; son, Roderick Jones; daughter-in-law, Natasha Jones; grandsons: Kingston and Levi Jones; a special friend, David Craft; sisters, Gwendolyn (Heard) Alexander, Beverly (Winston) Sturghill, Kenneth (Brenda) Hunter; best friend, Janice Verdell; a special neighbor, Larry Mitchell; sisters-in-law, Wanda Gaines, Josephine Hunter, Estelle Winkfield, Shirley Dubose and Cheyenne Forston; several aunts, uncles and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Although your smile is gone forever and your hands I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I love so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I never part. God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart. Sadly missed. Your mother Lena.

Graveside service was held at Norman Grove C.M.E. Church at 3 p.m. January 29, 2021.

Mack's Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements.