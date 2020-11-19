Body

Mary Jo Williford

Mary Jo Lewis Williford, 67 of Lavonia Hwy., Hartwell, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a courageous 14-year battle with cancer.

Born on November 12, 1953 in Royston, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Loyd and JoAnn Allen Lewis.

Mrs. Williford was a graduate of Hart County High School and retired as a paraprofessional from the Hart County Board of Education.

She is survived by her husband, Jack E Williford; daughter Ashley (Kevin) Norris of Hartwell and son, Phil Duncan of Lavonia, Ga.; her grandchildren who she loved dearly, Chloe Marchman, Asher Marchman, Dylan Duncan, and Emersyn Norris; step-grandchildren, Conner and Kain Norris; one sister, Paulette (David) Turner of Bowersville, Ga., and one brother Paul Lewis of Hartwell.

Mrs. Williford was also lovingly called "nana" by all the Hart County softball players and Georgia Blaze team. Mrs. Williford enjoyed camping with her family and cheering on Chloe and her team in all sports.

She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Hartwell.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, in the chapel of the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with the Rev. Sean Payne and Mr. Eric Williford officiating. At other times, the family will be at the home. Flowers are optional and memorials can be made to Coile and Hall Funeral Directors to help offset funeral expenses.

The family has entrusted Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell to arrange and conduct her services.

Words of comfort and love may be left for the family by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.